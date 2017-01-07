Martinook sustained an upper-body injury in Friday's game against the Ducks and will not return, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.

Martinook is a versatile forward capable of playing down the middle or on the wing, plus he's got a scoring mentality. The 'Yotes are in the basement of the Pacific Division and simply cannot afford to lose a role player like Martinook for very long. Arizona's medical staff is bound to check him out further ahead of Saturday's home game against the Islanders.