Martinook (upper body) isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against Winnipeg.

The 24-year-old had almost a week to recover after missing Saturday's game against the Islanders, but isn't ready to return just yet. With 14 points in 39 games, there's better options than Martinook for fantasy lineups. Arizona's next game is Saturday against Anaheim, but if the winger still isn't ready then, he'll get another shot Monday in Edmonton.