Jooris' logged a team-high 3:56 of shorthanded ice time during Thursday's loss to Minnesota.

The 26-year-old forward has been in and out of the lineup since being claimed by Arizona and has just a single goal and two points through 13 games. While there are some fantasy settings that reward shorthanded points, Jooris would need to begin showing an increase in offensive production across the board before warranting attention in any virtual format.