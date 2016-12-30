Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: Assigned to AHL on Friday
Connauton was sent to AHL Tucson on a conditioning assignment Friday.
The defenseman has only played two games in the month of December, so heading to the minors for a bit might be a way to get him back on the right track. Until he shows signs of being back to form, he isn't a good fantasy play.
