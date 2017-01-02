Connauton was recalled from his conditioning assignment in the minors.

Connauton appeared in two games with the Roadrunners in which he registered a goal and two assists. The 26-year-old has suited up in only nine NHL outings this season due to injuries as well as being a healthy scratch. The Yotes will be hoping the chance to get his legs under him in the AHL will jump start Connauton's season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola