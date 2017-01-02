Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: Called up from AHL Tucson
Connauton was recalled from his conditioning assignment in the minors.
Connauton appeared in two games with the Roadrunners in which he registered a goal and two assists. The 26-year-old has suited up in only nine NHL outings this season due to injuries as well as being a healthy scratch. The Yotes will be hoping the chance to get his legs under him in the AHL will jump start Connauton's season.
