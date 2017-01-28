Connauton has only played three games since being recalled from the AHL on Jan. 2.

While the 26-year-old defenseman has flashed some offensive upside, he's struggled to land consistent playing time and carve out a role in the league. Connauton is well off the fantasy grid at this stage of his career, and you shouldn't fret ignoring him in any setting.

