Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: Sitting regularly
Connauton has only played three games since being recalled from the AHL on Jan. 2.
While the 26-year-old defenseman has flashed some offensive upside, he's struggled to land consistent playing time and carve out a role in the league. Connauton is well off the fantasy grid at this stage of his career, and you shouldn't fret ignoring him in any setting.
