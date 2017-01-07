Dauphin was called up to the Coyotes on Saturday.

The Coyotes lost three forwards to injuries Friday night -- including top-line center Martin Hanzal (upper body) -- so Dauphin will be on hand as a reinforcement option in case one of those skaters prove unfit to suit up for Saturday evening's home tilt against the Islanders. A second-round (39th overall) pick in the 2013 draft, Dauphin has averaged over a point per game with the AHL's Roadrunners this season, but he's only been able to find twine twice to go along with a helper in twice as many NHL games.