Crouse tallied a pair of helpers Tuesday in a 3-2 loss to the Kings.

The rookie hasn't done much by way of scoring this year with eight points in 45 games, but four of those have come in his last six -- a span that's also featured 10 shots on goal. Crouse has done well throwing his body around in his debut season, so if he continues to find the scoresheet with some regularity down the stretch in conjunction with his 104 hits and counting, there could be some value to be had in deeper leagues.