Crouse collected an assist during Wednesday's loss to Winnipeg.

It was the first point in seven games for the rookie, and he's been held to just two goals and five points through 40 games for the season. While Crouse has provided help in some peripheral categories (32 PIM and 94 hits), he also owns a discouraging minus-13 rating and plays for a basement-dwelling club. You'll want to continuing aiming higher in most fantasy settings.