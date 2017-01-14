Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Back in goal Saturday
Domingue will start in goal Saturday night against the Ducks, Craig Morgan of Arizona Sports reports.
Starter Mike Smith was put to work Friday for the first leg of a back-to-back, so Domingue will attempt to make it three straight wins for the Coyotes in this one. To date, he's put up a pitiful 5-10-1 record, 3.24 GAA and .899 save percentage, though he only allowed one goal on 28 shots in a win over the Islanders in a start last Saturday. Still, there are 12 games on Saturday's slate, so you're going to have an easy time finding alternatives to Domingue.
