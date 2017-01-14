Domingue will start in goal Saturday night against the Ducks, Craig Morgan of Arizona Sports reports.

Starter Mike Smith was put to work Friday for the first leg of a back-to-back, so Domingue will attempt to make it three straight wins for the Coyotes in this one. To date, he's put up a pitiful 5-10-1 record, 3.24 GAA and .899 save percentage, though he only allowed one goal on 28 shots in a win over the Islanders in a start last Saturday. Still, there are 12 games on Saturday's slate, so you're going to have an easy time finding alternatives to Domingue.