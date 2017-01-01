Domingue yielded four goals on 24 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Flames on Saturday.

The 24-year-old has lost five straight starts dating back to Nov. 10. He hasn't given up fewer than two goals in any of his 14 starts, and he's won just four games. Domingue has posted a 4.40 GAA and .843 save percentage in his last three appearances. He may still be Arizona's future, but Mike Smith gives the team a better chance to win at the moment.