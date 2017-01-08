Domingue turned aside 27 shots on 28 attempts in a 2-1 shootout victory over the Islanders on Saturday.

The victory snapped a nine-game losing streak for Arizona and five-game personal losing streak for Domingue. Sure, it came against the worst team in the East, the New York Islanders, but they did come into Saturday having scored 2.81 goals per game, 10th most in the league. This was easily Domingue's best start of the season and improves the 24-year-old to 5-10-1.