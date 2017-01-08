Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Guarding crease Saturday
Domingue will start Saturday at home against the Islanders, Sarah McLellan of azcentral sports reports.
Domingue hasn't been the most reliable fantasy option of late, going 0-2-0 with a 4.40 GAA and .843 save percentage in three appearances since the start of December. The Canadian netminder will be stopping pucks against an Islanders team that averages 2.81 goals per game, 10th in the NHL, so he might not be the best option from a fantasy perspective.
