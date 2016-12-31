Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Penciled in against Flames on Saturday
Domingue will defend the cage Saturday night, fielding shots from the Flames on the road.
Finally, the 'Yotes dust the cobwebs off Domingue's equipment. The backup hasn't played in eight games, having largely been an afterthought he sustained a lower-body injury in late November. He's 4-9-1 with a horrendous 3.37 GAA, making him a desperation play on Saturday's 11-game slate.
More News
-
Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Struggles in relief effort•
-
Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Allows four goals in loss to Columbus•
-
Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Ready to serve as backup•
-
Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Expected to be ready when first eligible•
-
Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Lands on IR•