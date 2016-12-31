Domingue will defend the cage Saturday night, fielding shots from the Flames on the road.

Finally, the 'Yotes dust the cobwebs off Domingue's equipment. The backup hasn't played in eight games, having largely been an afterthought he sustained a lower-body injury in late November. He's 4-9-1 with a horrendous 3.37 GAA, making him a desperation play on Saturday's 11-game slate.