Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Receives no offensive support
Domingue stopped 20 of the 22 shots he faced in Saturday's 3-0 setback against the Ducks.
Unfortunately for Domingue, the Coyotes offense was unable to solve his counterpart Jonathan Bernier. He has looked pretty good in two outings in the month of January, but remains nothing more than a low-end No. 2 fantasy netminder in most pools.
