Domingue stopped 20 of the 22 shots he faced in Saturday's 3-0 setback against the Ducks.

Unfortunately for Domingue, the Coyotes offense was unable to solve his counterpart Jonathan Bernier. He has looked pretty good in two outings in the month of January, but remains nothing more than a low-end No. 2 fantasy netminder in most pools.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola