Domingue allowed four goals on 25 shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Wild.

Domingue came in 2-7-1 with a 4.17 GAA and .873 save percentage on the road, and played right in line with those numbers here. While he has been much better at home of late, it's still tough to trust Domingue in any situation given how overmatched the team in front of him is on most nights.