Coyotes' Louis Domingue: Starting in goal Thursday in Minnesota
Domingue will guard the cage in Thursday's road game against the Wild.
Domingue has been razor-sharp lately, compiling a 1-1-0 record with a superb 1.35 GAA and .944 save percentage over his last three appearances. The 24-year-old netminder will look to stay hot in a highly unfavorable road matchup with a Wild team that's 14-5-0 at home this season.
