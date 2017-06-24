Entwistle was drafted 69th overall by the Coyotes at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Entwistle plays an honest, heavy and straightforward game that is severely limited by his lack of offensive skill. The good news is that you get the same effort from him every single shift. Entwistle will battle along the goal line to make plays and he is good at using his 6-foot-3 body to clear out space for his linemates. The bad news is that he just doesn't have the hands or hockey IQ to be anything more than a fourth-liner. There are countless players available in unrestricted free agency every summer who can fill the role that the Coyotes figure to slot Entwistle in a few years from now.
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...