Entwistle was drafted 69th overall by the Coyotes at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Entwistle plays an honest, heavy and straightforward game that is severely limited by his lack of offensive skill. The good news is that you get the same effort from him every single shift. Entwistle will battle along the goal line to make plays and he is good at using his 6-foot-3 body to clear out space for his linemates. The bad news is that he just doesn't have the hands or hockey IQ to be anything more than a fourth-liner. There are countless players available in unrestricted free agency every summer who can fill the role that the Coyotes figure to slot Entwistle in a few years from now.