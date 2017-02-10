Hanzal (illness) said he thinks he'll be ready for Saturday's matchup with the Penguins and coach Dave Tippett said the team will evaluate Hanzal in the morning, Sarah McLellan of the Arizona Republic reports.

While it isn't a sure bet that Hanzal will be ready to go Saturday, it seems more likely than not at this point, though we'll wait on some confirmation from the team before clearing him. If he does play, he'll likely reclaim his spot on Arizona's top line centering Tobias Rieder and Radim Vrbata.