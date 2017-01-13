Coyotes' Martin Hanzal: Expected to play Friday
Hanzal (upper body) will likely rejoin the lineup Friday against the Jets.
Hanzal was unavailable for Saturday's game against the Islanders due to the issue, but the veteran forward appears in line to rejoin the lineup as he looks to continue a hot streak. Prior to that absence, Hanzal had notched three goals and five points over his last seven contests. Official word on his availability should surface on game day.
