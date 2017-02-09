Hanzal (illness) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with the Canadiens, Sarah McLellan of the Arizona Republic reports.

Hanzal missed practice Wednesday due to illness and may not be healthy enough in time to suit up against Montreal. Prior to picking up a bug, the 29-year-old was stuck in a rut with a five-game goal drought in which he garnered a lone helper. If the center is unable to give it a go, look for Christian Dvorak or Alex Burmistrov to replace him on the Yotes' top line.