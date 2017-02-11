Hanzal (illness) will return to the lineup Saturday against the Penguins, Sarah McLellan of the Arizona Republic reports.

The veteran center only missed Thursday's game against Montreal with the illness. Hanzal has not recorded a point in the past three games, and he hasn't found the back of the net in the past five. Nevertheless, the 29-year-old is averaging over 20 minutes a game in the last six contests, as well as finding himself on the top power play. Being on the top line should make opportunities for Hanzal, but he's been wildly inconsistent all year. Proceed with caution on this one.