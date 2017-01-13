Coyotes' Martin Hanzal: In lineup Friday
Hanzal (upper body) is in the projected lineup for Friday's matchup with the Jets and will likely play.
All signs point to Hanzal's return Friday after a one-game absence due to the ailment. The 29-year-old is projected to slot back onto the first line with Tobias Rieder and Anthony Duclair, giving him a decent chance of getting on the scoresheet.
