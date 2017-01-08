Hanzal (upper body) is out for Saturday's home tilt with the Islanders, Craig Morgan of AZSports reports.

Hanzal went to the locker room and didn't return in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks and was apparently dinged up enough to keep him from making at least one start. The 29-year-old center recorded his ninth goal of the season prior to leaving, giving him five points over his last seven games. Assuming his status remains day-to-day, his next opportunity to draw into the lineup will be Jan. 13 against the Jets.

