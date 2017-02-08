Coyotes' Martin Hanzal: Misses practice with illness
Hanzal did not practice Wednesday because of an illness, Sarah McLellan of the Arizona Republic reports.
Peter Holland skated in Hanzal's place during Wednesday's practice, and Arizona's lineup could get shuffled if Hanzal is unable to suit up for Thursday's game against Montreal. At this point there is no definitive word on his status, though. The 29-year-old center has just 10 goals and 19 points through 43 games, so he's hardly a target-worthy fantasy asset in the majority of settings.
