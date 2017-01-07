Coyotes' Martin Hanzal: Nets goal, but leaves with injury
Hanzal left Friday's game against the Ducks with an upper-body injury.
This was quite the rough night to be a Coyotes skater, as Hanzal, Jordan Martinook (upper body) and rookie defenseman Jakob Chychrun (undisclosed) were all knocked out of the contest with their respective maladies. All was not lost for Hanzal's fantasy owners, though, as the top-line forward potted his ninth goal of the season in the second period. Look for all of the injured 'Yotes to get checked out thoroughly ahead of Saturday's home game against the Islanders.
