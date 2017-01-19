Hanzal (personal) will miss Thursday's matchup with Minnesota, but will be available for Saturday's game against the Lightning, Sarah McLellan of the Arizona Republic reports.

Hanzal's differing availability likely boils down to Thursday's tilt being a road game and Saturday's contest being a home game for the Coyotes. The 6-foot-6 pivot will likely return to a top-six role and his spot on Arizona's first power-play unit for Saturday's meeting with the Lightning.