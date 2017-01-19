Hanzal is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Jets as he is attending to a family matter, Dave Vest of NHL.com reports.

It's not expected to be a long-term issue as Hanzal could return as early as Thursday against Minnesota but fantasy owners will want to check his status prior to that game's puck drop just in case he's not back. Alex Burmistrov and Christian Dvorak figure to pick up minutes while the 29-year-old center remains absent.