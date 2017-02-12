Hanzal netted a pair of goals in Saturday's overtime win over the Penguins.

Hanzal missed Thursday's game against Montreal due to illness, but he made an immediate impact in his return to the lineup on Saturday. The top-line center has 12 goals in 44 games and makes for a decent play in deeper leagues. His minus-16 rating on a struggling Arizona team hurts his value, but he's quite versatile in fantasy with 43 PIM and four power-play tallies, so if you can deal with the inconsistencies, he does provide some value.