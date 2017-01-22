Hanzal scored a goal and added two assists in a 5-3 victory over the Lightning on Saturday.

The center missed Thursday's matchup for personal reasons, but his play didn't skip a beat, as he recorded his first multi-point game since Dec. 1. With a minus-15 rating, Hanzal is killing owners in the plus/minus department, but he is a solid contributor in leagues where faceoff percentage and time on ice are categories. He's won 54.7 percent of his faceoffs and averaged 18:21 per game.