Hanzal (illness) did not take the ice for pregame warmups and so will not play Thursday's game against the Canadiens.

Hanzal misses his ninth contest of the year due to various ailments. While he hasn't been scoring at a sustainable clip this season, the Czech pivot has been taking loads of shots -- a whopping 109 on the season and 23 in his last five games alone. He'll have until Saturday to rest up before the Coyotes take on the defending champion Penguins.