Coyotes coach Dave Tippett said Domi (hand) is "weeks away" from returning, Sarah McLellan of the Arizona Republic reports.

The Coyotes are completely buried in the Pacific Division, sitting 15 points behind the sixth-placed Canucks. Additionally, the desert dogs have gone 1-8-1 in the past 10 games, and there can't be a shortage of fans anxious for Domi to return in an attempt to bring the team back to respectability. Check this out: Despite missing the past 14 games, Domi is still ranked third on the team in points (five goals, 11 assists), which shows just how sluggish that offense has been.