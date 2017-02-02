Domi (hand) has been deemed a game-time decision for Thursday's game with Chicago, Sarah McLellan of the Arizona Republic reports.

Despite previously being given a timeline that put him on course to return in the middle of the month, Domi has been practicing with the team since the conclusion of the All-Star break and has apparently felt well during the sessions. While Domi is Arizona's best offensive player and would provide a spark to the lineup, don't be surprised if the Coyotes err on the side of caution when deciding on his playing status Thursday.

