Domi (hand) is seeing a doctor Thursday and could return to practice after the All-Star break, Sarah McLellan of the Arizona Republic reports. Per coach Dave Tippett, Domi could return to game action in under two weeks after he returns to practice.

Under this newly established timeline, Domi would be projected to return on or around Feb. 13 when the Coyotes kick off a three-game road trip in Calgary. Not that Arizona's offense was especially prolific before Domi went down, but it could certainly use his help, as the team ranks 29th in the NHL with a measly 2.15 goals per game and has a 7-13-1 record in the 21 games that the young pivot has not played.