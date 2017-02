Domi picked up a goal and a power-play helper Thursday against Montreal.

Don't be fooled by Domi's low counting stats, as the 21-year-old has been limited to 29 appearances due to a broken hand. His .62 points per game would put him on track for 51 over a full 82-game season following a 52-point rookie campaign. The scoring upside is there, but playing for a developing Coyotes team makes Domi a rating liability.