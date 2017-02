Domi (hand) is on the ice for pregame warmups and will play Thursday against the Blackhawks

This is big news for the Coyotes and for Domi's owners, as he's missed 23 games with a broken hand dating back to Dec. 10. He had 16 points in 26 games prior to being sidelined, and should again assume his role in the team's top six and on the man advantage, where he piled up 15 points last season.