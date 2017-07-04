Latta signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Coyotes on Tuesday.

Latta spent the entirety of the 2016-17 campaign with Ontario and Rockford of the AHL, recording five goals and 17 assists across 61 games. His last NHL action came during the 2015-16 season with the Capitals, when he took part in 43 games, but was largely held in just a minor role. In signing a two-way contract with the Coyotes, Latta could spend even more time developing in the AHL moving forward, which could limit his overall upside as a fantasy option.