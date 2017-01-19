Stone hasn't registered a point in any of his past 18 games dating back to Dec. 3.

The 26-year-old defenseman was a solid fantasy asset last season with 36 points, 161 shots and 143 blocked shots. However, Stone's ice time has dropped well over two minutes this year, including a 1:01 drop with the man advantage. After notching 14 power-play points in 2015-16, his three this year have been a huge hit to his fantasy stock. Additionally, it's a lot more difficult to stomach his minus-11 rating alongside his limited offensive results.