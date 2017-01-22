Stone found the back of the net for the first time this season in a 5-3 victory over the Lightning on Saturday.

After going pointless in 18 straight games, Stone has a power-play goal and an assist in the last two contests. Maybe this is a good sign of things to come, but Stone has been one of the biggest fantasy disappointments this season. After 36 points, including 14 on the man advantage in 2015-16, Stone has just eight points, four of which are on the power play.