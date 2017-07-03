Coyotes' Mike Sislo: Heading to desert

Sislo inked a one-year, two-way deal with the Coyotes on Saturday.

Sislo split time last year between a pair of minor-league teams -- Toronto and San Antonio -- in which he logged 72 contests and registered 14 goals and 23 helpers. The Superior, Wisconsin native was undrafted coming out of college and then spent six seasons within the Devils organization -- making 42 NHL appearances. With the Yotes front office in flux, it is possible the winger gets a shot to make the 23-man roster coming out of training camp, but AHL Tucson seems a more likely destination.