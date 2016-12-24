Smith saved just 28 of 32 shots during Friday's loss to Toronto.

Smith has now lost four consecutive games and allowed 13 goals during the stretch with an underwhelming .881 save percentage. Arizona entered Friday's game allowing the most high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes (13.8) in the league, so it isn't a favorable fantasy situation for Smith. The veteran netminder is still capable of stealing the odd game, but you'll want to be very selective with the opponents you start him against.