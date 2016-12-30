Smith got beaten up by the Rangers on Thursday, allowing five goals on 31 shots for his sixth consecutive loss.

Four of those goals came on the power play, starting with Matt Puempel's tally just 2:24 into the first period. This marks Smith's worst stat line within this losing streak -- in fact, he hadn't given up five goals all season long before Thursday. With wins hard to come by and his ratios starting to fade, Smith's seeing his fantasy appeal dwindle, but he does tend to run hot and cold -- it wouldn't be surprising to see him have better runs (at least in terms of save percentage) down the line.