Coyotes' Mike Smith: Back between pipes
Smith will start in goal Friday night, taking on the Ducks for his 11th road appearance this season, NHL.com reports.
Smith was without any offensive support in his last game, when he surrendered three goals on 24 shots in a road loss to the Canucks. It doesn't help matters that key regulars like Brad Richardson (leg) and Max Domi (hand) are currently parked on injured reserve. Nonetheless, the Coyotes will be counting on Smith to help them snap an eight-game losing skid against a Ducks squad with the league's third-best power play.
