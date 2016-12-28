Smith will guard the crease in Thursday's matchup with the Rangers, Sarah McLellan of AZcentral sports reports.

Smith will look to get out of a mid-season slump during the home contest as he's gone 0-5-0 in his last five starts while posting a 3.06 GAA and .891 save percentage. The Canadien netminder will have no easy task on his hands, however, as he'll be stopping pucks against a Rangers' offense that averages 3.27 goals per game, third-best in the NHL.