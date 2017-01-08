Smith will back up Louis Domingue during Saturday's home game with the Islanders, Sarah McLellan of azcentral sports.

Smith has been awful of late, going 0-7-1 with a 3.27 GAA and .885 save percentage over his last eight outings, and will get a mental health day as a result. The Canadian netminder will likely continue to get the lion's share of starts, however, given Domingue's struggles as well. The next opportunity for Smith to guard the blue paint will be Jan. 13 against the Jets and their 14th-ranked offense.