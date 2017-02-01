Coyotes' Mike Smith: Beaten by Kings
Smith turned aside 33 of 36 shots but it wasn't enough in a 3-2 loss to Los Angeles on Tuesday.
The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the veteran, who performed admirably despite the undesirable outcome. Smith has just 11 wins in 31 appearances for a Coyotes squad that's been near the bottom of the standings for most of the year, but he'll receive plenty of starts as the team's workhorse and should continue to pile up a fair amount of saves -- something that's still of use for fantasy purposes despite the lack of victories.
