Smith turned aside 23 of 25 shots in a 3-2 overtime win over the visiting Panthers on Monday.

That's two straight wins for the veteran netminder, who kept the good times rolling after a sparkling 45-save performance Saturday against Tampa Bay. Smith is a workhorse, so as long as he stays healthy, he'll likely continue to make the majority of starts for the cellar-dwelling Coyotes. Thanks to the pair of victories, he's now up to double-digit wins (10-13-5) to go with mediocre ratios (2.95 GAA, .915 save percentage) this season.