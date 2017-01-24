Coyotes' Mike Smith: Beats Panthers on Monday
Smith turned aside 23 of 25 shots in a 3-2 overtime win over the visiting Panthers on Monday.
That's two straight wins for the veteran netminder, who kept the good times rolling after a sparkling 45-save performance Saturday against Tampa Bay. Smith is a workhorse, so as long as he stays healthy, he'll likely continue to make the majority of starts for the cellar-dwelling Coyotes. Thanks to the pair of victories, he's now up to double-digit wins (10-13-5) to go with mediocre ratios (2.95 GAA, .915 save percentage) this season.
More News
-
Coyotes' Mike Smith: Patrolling crease Monday•
-
Coyotes' Mike Smith: Makes 45 saves in victory•
-
Coyotes' Mike Smith: Will be rolled out against Bolts•
-
Coyotes' Mike Smith: Run from crease after allowing six goals•
-
Coyotes' Mike Smith: Punching in for work Wednesday•
-
Coyotes' Mike Smith: Subpar in loss•