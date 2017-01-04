Coyotes' Mike Smith: Drawing start against Canucks
Smith will start in goal Wednesday, drawing in as the road starter against the Canucks, Sarah McLellan of the Arizona Republic reports.
The veteran Smith has yet to record a shutout this season and he's allowed at least three goals in a game a whopping 11 times. Arizona's back line is filled with offensive producers, but it's that same group allowing the 24th-most shots on goal per game (28.6), which generally spells trouble for Smith.
