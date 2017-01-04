Smith will start in goal Wednesday, drawing in as the road starter against the Canucks, Sarah McLellan of the Arizona Republic reports.

The veteran Smith has yet to record a shutout this season and he's allowed at least three goals in a game a whopping 11 times. Arizona's back line is filled with offensive producers, but it's that same group allowing the 24th-most shots on goal per game (28.6), which generally spells trouble for Smith.

