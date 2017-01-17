Smith is expected to be in goal Monday against the Oilers.

Smith received the night off Saturday and will open up the Coyotes' three-game road trip in Oil Country on Monday. The veteran's .918 save percentage and 2.83 GAA really aren't that bad considering his subpar 8-11-5 record, but his status as the starting netminder on the Pacific Division's worst team keeps him out of the win column more often than not.

