Coyotes' Mike Smith: Expected to start Monday
Smith is expected to be in goal Monday against the Oilers.
Smith received the night off Saturday and will open up the Coyotes' three-game road trip in Oil Country on Monday. The veteran's .918 save percentage and 2.83 GAA really aren't that bad considering his subpar 8-11-5 record, but his status as the starting netminder on the Pacific Division's worst team keeps him out of the win column more often than not.
More News
-
Coyotes' Mike Smith: Secures home win over Jets•
-
Coyotes' Mike Smith: Will start in goal Friday•
-
Coyotes' Mike Smith: Backing up Louis Domingue on Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Mike Smith: Likely to start Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Mike Smith: Helps team capture point, but suffers loss in overtime•
-
Coyotes' Mike Smith: Back between pipes•