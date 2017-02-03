Smith's 26 saves weren't enough in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Smith buckled down after falling behind 4-1 5:24 into the second period, but the offense in front of him was never able to muster the tying goal after cutting the deficit to one heading into the third. The veteran has dropped two consecutive decisions following a three-game winning streak, and has just 11 victories in 32 starts. On the bright side, this was only Smith's second start with four-plus goals allowed in his past 10.